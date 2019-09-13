KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City health officials shut down Tannin Wine Bar and Kitchen downtown after the popular restaurant spot failed two food safety inspections in one day and was slapped with 20 critical violations, city records show.
Food safety inspection documents show health safety officials visited Tannin twice on Wednesday to conduct food safety checks. In those two inspections, officials found 20 critical violations and five non-critical violations, including:
- A black buildup on the ice machine
- Undercooked meat
- Employees who couldn't demonstrate the proper temperature to cook meat
- Food left in the cooler beyond seven days
- No hot water
- Employees handling food with their bare hands
- Employees not washing their hands
- No employee health policy
- Raw meat and shelled eggs stored on top of tortillas
- No hair restraints
- The fry station not at proper temperature
A handwritten note on the door at Tannin on Thursday night stated the restaurant would be closed that night and that, "We look forward to hosting you again soon!"
A separate sheet of paper from the City of Kansas City, Missouri Health Department states that the business is closed and that the food service permit for the establishment had been suspended by the order of the city.
On Friday, the health inspector visited the restaurant and cleared it to reopen.
