KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) -- The Kansas City Community Health Improvement Plan created in 2016 and set to expire this year lists ways to better communities in need. One task the city hoped to encourage was an increase in farmer’s markets, specifically in areas with limited or no fresh produce.
Those areas are referred to as food deserts. The Young Family started a garden to feed themselves when they bought a home in the Ivanhoe neighborhood.
“When my folks recognized that there was a need they rose to meet the need because they had the capacity to do so,” said Alana Henry.
Alana’s official title is Operations Manager of Young Family Farm, but she’s a mother, daughter and big sister first. Every member of the family pitches in to keep their urban farm off 39th street running. When we caught up with the Youngs, Alana’s daughter was leaping after bugs she said hurt the plants they are trying to grow.
“I think a lot of folks may come to a place like this and think, ‘Wow, I can’t do this. There is no way I can do something like this,’ but really you don’t have to start with something like this,” said Alana. “You start with something small.”
The Young’s mission-driven farm has grown into four plots of land, behind their home. What was once vacant lots and decaying homes are now a gathering place for people seeking healthier options than a corner store can provide.
When Kansas City set goals back in 2016 they wanted to support pathways to healthy living. The city wanted 10 farmer’s markets or community gardens by 2021.
When KCTV5 checked with the city this morning, they said the single market listed on their site in inaccurate. A representative from the health commission said tracking all of the community gardens that pop up around town isn’t easy.
The city plans to update it’s dashboard soon. Other organizations have gardens across the city mapped out.
“There’s obviously a lot of room for improvement,” said Alana. “I think there are ways that the city can proactively support people who are engaged in this work.”
The Youngs say grants from the state Department of Agriculture and support from local nonprofits like Cultivate KC helped them.
The City says they’ve removed barriers for people wanting to start their own gardens. Up until a few years ago, the city said it was illegal to farm in city limits.
“Each one of use has a capacity to help others in different ways. It doesn’t have to be this, but this is a way we are actually able to help meet other’s needs.”
The Young family's first sale of the season is Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m.
