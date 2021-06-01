Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters have announced a stop in Kansas City this summer. The band added a show at the Azura Amphitheater on Aug. 5.

 Foo Fighters

BONNER SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Foo Fighters have announced a stop in Kansas City this summer.

The band added a show at the Azura Amphitheater on Aug. 5 with special guest Radkey.

Pre-sale tickets for the show will go on sale Tuesday. Tickets for general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

For all upcoming shows visit: https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Tour

