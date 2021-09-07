INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- City leaders, outreach organizations, the chamber of commerce and police are looking toward next year's SantaCaliGon Days Festival with an eye on security.
Daniel Hobart, a member of the Independence City Council, said he expected the topic to come up at Tuesday's weekly council meeting following Sunday's shooting at the event that injured four people.
"It needs to be talked about," Hobart said.
He said the city was already in talks with police and the Independence Chamber of Commerce about ideas for improving security at downtown events.
A plan could come out in the next several weeks, outlining new security measures. The details have not been finalized but Hobart said it would likely include additional security cameras and off-duty police officers.
Hobart expressed that he hoped people would not view the festival, or the City of Independence, as dangerous.
"This is a treasured event for us," he said. "We can do better in providing security going forward but hopefully that doesn't spoil it in everyone's mind."
Others in the downtown area said the problem was also one of outreach.
Pastor Rachel Williams-Glen, the pastor at St. Paul AME, is a member of the Community of Concerned Citizens. They meet with police officers monthly to discuss local issues, including crime.
The group also sends volunteers to events like SantaCaliGon and places like the Independence Center Mall to help young people de-escalate potentially violent situations.
"We step out to try and be a voice and diffuse tensions," Williams-Glenn explained.
She also expressed a need to reach parents. She noted that many of the kids who were reportedly causing problems at the festival prior to the shooting had been left unsupervised.
A young adult, she said, may not be equipped to handle a situation like Sunday night's on their own.
"These kids were there all by themselves," she said. "There weren't any adults attached to them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.