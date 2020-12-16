HARRISON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Days after a health order requiring masks was approved by the Harrison County, MO. Health Department, it has been rescinded.
The order was going to go into effect on Thursday, Dec. 17.
But following a special meeting that was held on Wednesday, the order was rescinded.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 572 total cases and 35 active cases reported in the county. Eleven people have died from the coronavirus and students and teachers have been required to quarantine.
In a Dec. 14 release following the approval of the order, the health department said the county had "reached a critical point" concerning its fight against the coronavirus.
“We have reached a critical point in our county," a statement from the release said. "Our positivity rate remains extremely high meaning there remains high level of transmission within our county for COVID-19. Our local hospital and hospitals throughout our region are near their maximum capacity threatening the health of all Harrison County residents. Doing nothing is no longer an option."
