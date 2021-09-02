TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) -- The township of Tonganoxie is reminding people not to swerve to miss animals in the road after a driver tried to avoid hitting a squirrel and ended up wrecking their vehicle.
According to a Facebook post from the township, the accident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The driver was trying to avoid hitting a squirrel in the road and went off into a culvert or drainage ditch.
Fortunately the driver wasn't injured.
However, the township notes that the vehicle wasn't visible from the road following the crash. So, if the driver had been seriously injured and unable to call 911, then it might have been a long time before anyone found them.
"Please DO NOT swerve to miss animals in the roadway!" the township reminded residents. "Hit your brakes and honk your horn but DO NOT swerve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.