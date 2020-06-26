(KCTV) -- The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a person of interest in connection with multiple burglaries that have happened along the Kansas Turnpike.
According to the KHP, the person of interest was involved in stealing tools and equipment from construction sites along the turnpike.
Their investigation has led them to believe that he works in a construction or traffic control type of business.
If you have any information about who is man is, contact Lt. Hundley or Lt. Lockhart at 316-652-2611, or email David.Hundley@ks.gov.
