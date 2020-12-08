KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Multiple people were injured in four different crashes on the Jackson Curve on Tuesday morning, as Kansas City drivers drove through dense fog that iced over some bridges and overpasses.
Police and emergency crews responded around 4 a.m. to the first crash, which involved at least two vehicles on westbound I-70 at 18th Street. An SUV was on its side, with debris strewn along the interstate. A passenger car came to rest facing the wrong direction and showing significant damage to its front end.
Two other crashes along the Jackson Curve---generally, the I-70 stretch between Jackson Avenue and Prospect Boulevard---happened in the next hour and a half, at least one of which was an injury crash.
A fourth crash happened at 5:36 a.m. and shut down all westbound lanes for several minutes.
The exact number of injuries and extent of the injuries is unknown at this time, but police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The Missouri Department of Transportation responded to the area after the first crash.
