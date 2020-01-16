KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – While things were looking calm at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday afternoon, things could get dicey going into Friday.
The whole situation will be especially interesting with Chiefs and Titans fans coming in town for Sunday's game. A similar situation happened last weekend when we had bad weather for all the Houston fans coming in.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were no cancellations for flights going out of KCI. However, according to KCI Spokesperson Joe McBride, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any.
He explained that the weather coming in overnight could cause some morning flights to be canceled.
Field maintenance crews will be working in 12-hour shifts beginning Thursday at 11 p.m. to begin preparations. That includes putting de-icing chemicals down on the runway and taking care of any plowing that may need to be done.
“The storm is called Storm Jacob, Winter Storm Jacob,” McBride said. “So, we’re seeing some of the airlines already have some travel advisories in place where, if you are traveling to certain cities that are impacted by storm, you can proactively change your flight without any penalty. So, even if there’s a storm tomorrow, you can fly in today.”
McBride said that if you are looking to beat the storm, it’s possible you can still work to get your flight changed.
A lots of Chiefs fans did it home in time to beat the winter storm, though.
One of them is lifelong Chiefs fan Barbara Hise, who landed at KCI on Thursday after spending four days in Denver. She noted that she scheduled her flight back strategically.
“I booked my airfare about a month ago to go out there and I booked it for Sunday,” she said. “Then I got to thinking, ‘The Chiefs might be in the playoffs.’ So, I changed my air to Monday, thank goodness.”
Hise said that, while on vacation, she bluntly didn’t conceal who she is rooting for in the AFC Championship.
“All four days, I wore Chiefs clothes,” she said.
Speaking of Chiefs clothes, shirts were flying off the shelves at KCI.
“They’re coming from far and wide to buy it,” said Leo Suttles, a concession worker. “There are kids across the country that are sending their parents out on a mission: ‘If you go to Kansas City, bring me something back that says Chiefs or Patrick Mahomes.’”
One Chiefs fan, Kathy Peters, was purchasing a shirt for a fan who lives in another country
“My nephew Jasper and his father live in England,” she said. “Jasper is a great Chiefs fan, so I got him a Patrick Mahomes t-shirt to send off to them in England.”
That simply confirms that fans all over are bursting with Chiefs pride.
One Chiefs fan who wouldn’t go on camera said he had been wearing his Chiefs apparel through all the airports he was in while traveling back and that random people would see him and say, “Go Chiefs!”
So, whether they were Chiefs fans or not, it’s neat to know that spirit is carrying through other states.
