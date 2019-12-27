LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A rise in the number of flu cases in Liberty has prompted Liberty Hospital to implement temporary restrictions when it comes to visitors in an attempt to prevent the spread of the illness.
According to a Facebook post from the hospital, children under the age of 14 years old are now not allowed to enter any inpatient area. This includes the siblings of infants.
Additionally, any visitor who is ill or "appearing sick" (e.g. has a cough or runny nose) will not be allowed to enter inpatient areas either.
The hospital said inpatient areas include the birthing center, the NICU, the nursery, and the ICU.
All guests planning to visit those units will be screened for illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.