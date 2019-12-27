Liberty Hospital winter cover pic
(Credit: Liberty Hospital on Facebook)

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A rise in the number of flu cases in Liberty has prompted Liberty Hospital to implement temporary restrictions when it comes to visitors in an attempt to prevent the spread of the illness.

According to a Facebook post from the hospital, children under the age of 14 years old are now not allowed to enter any inpatient area. This includes the siblings of infants.

Additionally, any visitor who is ill or "appearing sick" (e.g. has a cough or runny nose) will not be allowed to enter inpatient areas either. 

The hospital said inpatient areas include the birthing center, the NICU, the nursery, and the ICU. 

All guests planning to visit those units will be screened for illness. 

