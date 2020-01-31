KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs fans making the trip down to Miami will have a warm reception. Not just from the weather, but from the fans who live in Florida.
Former Missourian Dana Roseberry started the Kansas City Chiefs Fan Club of Southwest Florida 27 years ago. She took it to Facebook in 2009. Since then, the group has grown to nearly a thousand members.
“What’s cool is when I go out and wear a Chiefs shirt, people will say something. That’s how I’ve grown this club from seven people to over 800 people,” Roseberry said.
The fan club gets together each week at Overtime, a sports bar in Cape Coral, FL. Roseberry said they have 75 to 125 people watching the games.
“We’re jumping up and down and screaming at the TV, cheering and doing the Tomahawk Chop and the whole nine yards,” Roseberry said. “It’s just so much fun to watch the games with other Chiefs fans here in Florida.”
Roseberry said the group grew quickly, unsurprisingly, after Patrick Mahomes started at quarterback. Members are a mix of life-long and bandwagon fans, but they all support the Chiefs.
After the Super Bowl watch party, the fan club is planning a cruise for Kansas City supporters. They invite any fan to join them on a trip to the Bahamas at the end of February.
Not everyone going to Miami is there just to watch the game. Dianne Lewis is a big Chiefs fan and became a Super Bowl volunteer to get closer to the action.
Lewis lives in Naples but is originally from Joplin. She said volunteering has allowed her to meet people from all over the world.
“You have volunteers there from Minnesota, from Georgia, from Mexico, believe it or not,” Lewis said. “I talked to some gentleman yesterday from Germany, so it’s definitely an international event.”
Lewis volunteers with the Super Bowl Experience set up in the Miami Beach Convention Center. She helps people play the interactive games.
“It was a constant turnover and flow of people, so it’s not only interesting, but you definitely get your workout,” Lewis said.
She is familiar with the Miami area and said the Super Bowl has transformed the city.
“Everywhere you go, people are so friendly. It’s so nice,” Lewis said. “I’ve lived in Miami but this is one of the best things I’ve ever seen around the area.”
