HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Two couples recently booked a room for their wedding and they’ll have to find somewhere else to celebrate due to flooding.
There are piles stretching from one end to the other and items were found floating in three feet of water after Saturday’s storms.
This is the third time in two years Krystal Winchel has had to watch her mother’s business flood.
“So now it’s happening again, and we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Winchel said.
In 2017 she says her mother drained her savings to stay in business. They weren’t covered by insurance then and they’re not now.
Water was pouring into the Trade Fair Mall swallowing not just items that belong to more than 250 vendors but the cars that were sitting in the parking lot.
“It came across the street and came over our hill like a waterfall. It all happened within ten minutes time. We went from no water to feet of water,” Winchel said.
The building has been there for decades and while it’s not in a flood plain, it is an area that is flood prone.
“When those [creeks] are full and they're rushing like they were with as much rain as we got, sometimes it’s prone to flooding,” Daniel Barnett, City of Harrisonville said.
The city has been looking into ways to help alleviate the problem including getting the U.S. Army Core of Engineers to do a study on the storm drainage system.
The results of that study are expected to be announced in a meeting next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.