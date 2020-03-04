KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Flames tore a more than century-old church
A fire destroyed a 132-year-old church Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas Historical Society recognized St. John the Divine, located at 2511 Metropolitan Ave., around as a historic building. Now, the church is a total loss
The fire broke out about 5:15 p.m. Firefighters say it’s going to take at least a week to find out what started the fire. No one was hurt.
The church was sold to the Catholic Diocese in 1937 and has been vacant since 1992. The Unified Government declared it unfit and gave a demolition order in 2013.
“It’s been a sore thumb for a long time. They kept saying they were going to restore it,” John Bryant who lives next door to the church said.
A neighborhood group bought the property, secured the historical status and promised renovations.
Former parishioners say losing it is like losing a family heirloom.
“This is the church my wife and I got married in,” Joe Avila who also lives near the church said. “We were actually one of the last weddings inside the church.”
Many other people in the neighborhood have called the empty church an eyesore and wanted it gone.
Avila’s grandmother, mom and great aunts also attended the church he got married in years ago.
“In a way, it was like a family heirloom,” Avila said. “It’s sad to see it gone.”
The fire ended the discussion on whether the church should stay or go.
“It will probably take a week or more for the actual cause to be determined,” Assistant Chief Bryan Hendin said.
A woman told KCTV5 News she saw several young people running away from the church just before 6 p.m. a as the fire spread. KCTV5 watched her share that information with fire investigators. Because the fire involved a church the ATF is assisting in the investigation.
