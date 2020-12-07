KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- All U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Monday is the 79th anniversary of the attack.
According to the National Park Service, "Each year on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors from all over the world come together to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. A further 1,178 people were injured in the attack... On August 23, 1994, the United State Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Every year, remembrance events are held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, culminating in a commemoration ceremony on Dec. 7."
This year, a local ceremony in Mission, KS will be virtual. The presentation will feature testimonials from late survivors of the attack and locals who were there as children. It starts at 11:53 a.m. Monday. People can take part in the virtual ceremony here.
