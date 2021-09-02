OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Flags are at half-staff at the Overland Park Police Department in honor of Officer Freddie Castro.

The 23-year-old died from COVID-19 complications this week. He was not vaccinated and spent more than a month in the hospital.

Memorial services for Castro will be held next week. The visitation is Tuesday at Johnson County Funeral Chapel in Overland Park from 6-9 p.m.

The funeral will be the following day at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. It begins at 1:30 p.m.