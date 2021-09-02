OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Flags are at half-staff at the Overland Park Police Department in honor of Officer Freddie Castro.
As family members prepare to lay Overland Park Police Officer Freddie Castro to rest after his battle with COVID-19, a task force is examining the impact of the deadly virus on law enforcement.
The 23-year-old died from COVID-19 complications this week. He was not vaccinated and spent more than a month in the hospital.
Overland Park Police Officer Freddie Castro, 23, has passed away following a battle with COVID-19.
Memorial services for Castro will be held next week. The visitation is Tuesday at Johnson County Funeral Chapel in Overland Park from 6-9 p.m.
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- The Overland Park Police Officer’s Foundation is asking for sup…
The funeral will be the following day at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. It begins at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.