BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) - Inside Hughes Defense, there are cameras capturing multiple angles. Those cameras recorded video of the thieves both inside and outside of the Blue Springs store.
Right now, there are a group of individuals that are getting a little bit bold.
Around 1:42 Sunday morning, a dark vehicle drove slowly by Hughes Defense gun store off Main Street in Blue Springs. Soon a masked man wearing a hoodie stared right into a surveillance camera.
In all, five criminals with their faces covered walked toward the front door. Then two suspects simultaneously hurled rocks to smash their way inside.
“They rushed to the back of the store,” Hughes Defense owner Gavin Hughes said.
Once inside, they struggled to break some of the glass cases trying to steal as many guns as they could. After reviewing surveillance and sharing it with investigators, Hughes hopes you’ll take a closer look at what the suspects are wearing and immediately report information to the ATF or local police.
KCTV5 News asked Hughes what stood out to him in the surveillance. He said, “very large shoes. In particular, someone wore slides.”
Those big, slippery shoes proved problematic when it came time to run across the shattered glass they broke.
“We created what we call a blooper reel of the footage we have,” Hughes said. “They had multiple bags they dropped, didn’t pick up. They didn’t have time to. Our alarm system did its job. It scared them off.”
Hughes who already increased security wants other business owners to be aware and alert. He says he is most concerned about where the guns could end up or what they could be used for.
“Folks that could be hurt by any firearms that are out on the street,” Hughes said. “Lives are more important than anything.”
Anyone with information can anonymously call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its website, or by texting ATFKC to 63975.
