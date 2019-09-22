JACKSON CO. MO (KCTV) - Five people were injured in a shooting at a club overnight in Jackson County.
Just after 3:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched on a sounds of shots call at The SPOTT Lifestyle and Swingers Club of Kansas City.
When they arrived, deputies learned that five shooting victims were transported to hospital in private vehicles.
According to a tweet by Sheriff Forte, three of the five victims walked away from the hospital without giving statements to police.
All of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and what led up to the shooting.
Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted out about the incident.
Detectives investigating shooting at the Spott club, 2100 blk of Television Pl. @JCSheriffOffice dispatched at 3:33am on a sound of shots call. At least 5 victims were transported to hospital by private conveyance. Will update as facts become available. @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/rJRQRk1o7f— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) September 22, 2019
This story is still developing.
