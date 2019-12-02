KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Rock juggernaut Five Finger Death Punch is headed to Kansas City in April.
The group will visit Sprint Center on April 29.
The four-time platinum and six-time gold record selling group will kick off the second leg of their current United States arena headline tour featuring special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail, as well as highly acclaimed newcomer Ice Nine Kills.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @FFDP is heading out on tour with @paparoach, @IPrevailBand and @ICENINEKILLS and they're coming to #SprintCenter on April 29! Tickets on sale Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.More info: https://t.co/P518BU2EQD pic.twitter.com/f2AwVyTqfU— Sprint Center (@SprintCenter) December 2, 2019
Tickets on sale Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at SprintCenter.com, Price Chopper Box Office at Sprint Center or by phone at 888-929-7849
