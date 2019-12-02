Five Finger Death Punch in Concert - Indianapolis

Ivan L. Moody of Five Finger Death Punch seen at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Friday, August 31, 2018, in Noblesville, Indiana. 

 (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Rock juggernaut Five Finger Death Punch is headed to Kansas City in April.

The group will visit Sprint Center on April 29.

The four-time platinum and six-time gold record selling group will kick off the second leg of their current United States arena headline tour featuring special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail, as well as highly acclaimed newcomer Ice Nine Kills.

Tickets on sale Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at SprintCenter.com, Price Chopper Box Office at Sprint Center or by phone at 888-929-7849

