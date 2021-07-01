Tim Owings

The Missouri Department of Conservation says Tim Owings was fishing at Lake Remembrance over the weekend when he caught the once pet.

 Missouri Department of Conservation

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A fisherman in Blue Spring recently snagged a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says Tim Owings was fishing at Lake Remembrance over the weekend when he caught the once pet.

"When pet owners dump ornamental fish like this, it can cause serious issues for native species," the department said.

Instead of dumping aquarium fish, state officials say you should check with local pet stores who may take them back, or connect with aquarium clubs in your city.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.