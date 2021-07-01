BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- A fisherman in Blue Spring recently snagged a nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish.
The Missouri Department of Conservation says Tim Owings was fishing at Lake Remembrance over the weekend when he caught the once pet.
"When pet owners dump ornamental fish like this, it can cause serious issues for native species," the department said.
Instead of dumping aquarium fish, state officials say you should check with local pet stores who may take them back, or connect with aquarium clubs in your city.
