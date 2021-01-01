Say hello to this little girl, she's believe to be the first metro baby born in 2021

MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Say hello to who is believed to be the first baby born in the metro in 2021. 

Little Remington Dee Marston entered the world at 12:05 a.m. Born at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, "Remy Dee" tipped the scale at 8-pounds and 14-ounces. She is 21-inches long. 

Remington's middle name of "Dee" is in honor of her great-grandma. Her proud parents, Jake and Jamie, thinks they'll call her Remy Dee. 

Remington's mom, Jamie, is an AdventHealth Shawnee Mission hospital nurse. Remington is Jake and Jamie's first baby. 

