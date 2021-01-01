MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Say hello to who is believed to be the first baby born in the metro in 2021.
Little Remington Dee Marston entered the world at 12:05 a.m. Born at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, "Remy Dee" tipped the scale at 8-pounds and 14-ounces. She is 21-inches long.
Remington's middle name of "Dee" is in honor of her great-grandma. Her proud parents, Jake and Jamie, thinks they'll call her Remy Dee.
Remington's mom, Jamie, is an AdventHealth Shawnee Mission hospital nurse. Remington is Jake and Jamie's first baby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.