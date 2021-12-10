KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame unveiled new licensed, limited-edition Chiefs bobbleheads Friday morning, including Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill.
The bobbleheads are $30 to $40 and are individually numbered.
Other Chiefs bobbleheads are also available to buy, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Milwaukee. The bobbleheads are manufactured by FOCO.
Click here if you're interested in buying the bobbleheads.
