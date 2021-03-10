KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday night, a slightly better look at Patrick Mahomes' daughter was posted on social media.
His fiancée, Brittany Matthews, posted a video documenting her workout routine while she was pregnant.
Then, right at the end of the video, you can see her doing the same workout while holding little Sterling in her arms.
The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life🥺— Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) March 11, 2021
Baby girl, we love you! 💕 #sterlingskye@PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/2zWQjxS543
