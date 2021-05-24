KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- First Lady Jill Biden will be coming to Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, May 27.
According to a press release sent to the media on Monday, Jill Biden will be making her appearance at Metropolitan Community College during a vaccination clinic being held there.
"The First Lady will highlight the partnership between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges during her visit," the release says.
It also states that additional information will be made at a later time.
She will also be making a stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan that day. That will be at Grand Rapids Community College.
