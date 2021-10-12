KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- First Lady Jill Biden made in the metro Tuesday afternoon and toured a Kansas City, Kansas, school in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Biden visited El Centro Academy For Children for conversations and listening sessions with the Hispanic community around 1:30 p.m. El Centro is a preschool to sixth grade school with a predominantly Latino student population. About 30% of KCK's population is Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census data.

Biden joined small business administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) for the "charla," which is Spanish for "chat," with those at the school.

This is Biden's second visit to the metro. She made a stop at Metropolitan Community College in May as part of the COVID vaccination efforts. 

