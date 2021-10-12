KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- First Lady Jill Biden made in the metro Tuesday afternoon and toured a Kansas City, Kansas, school in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Biden visited El Centro Academy For Children for conversations and listening sessions with the Hispanic community around 1:30 p.m. El Centro is a preschool to sixth grade school with a predominantly Latino student population. About 30% of KCK's population is Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census data.
Biden joined small business administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) for the "charla," which is Spanish for "chat," with those at the school.
This is Biden's second visit to the metro. She made a stop at Metropolitan Community College in May as part of the COVID vaccination efforts.
For more coverage of the First Lady's tour of the school and her arrival at Wheeler Airport in downtown Kansas City, watch KCTV5 News at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.