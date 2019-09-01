KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The August First Friday took a violent turn when 25-year-old Erin Langhofer was gunned down in front of a food truck.
Her death is now one of more than 100 homicides in Kansas City so far this year.
Keith and Katie Morgan say the First Friday shooting wasn’t going to keep them from enjoying the event this month.
“And it won’t stop a lot of other people in Kansas City. Because it’s Kansas City and people are used to shootings and they’ll do what they’re going to do. We’re not afraid. It’ll bounce back,” Keith said.
In fact, Keith was hoping to set up a booth Friday to sell some vases and make some extra cash. That won’t happen now.
The Crossroads Community Association announced they lost their general liability insurance after the August tragedy and therefore will not allow any vendors on the streets.
Some art galleries, studios and restaurants will be open, and a Crossroads church will have an event to honor the life of Erin Langhofer. But most people say it just won’t be the same.
Jerrah Biggerstaff, a Kansas City resident, agrees that something needed to change.
“I was thinking it could be something like Westport. They were having issues but now they just block it off, go through metal detectors and ID people,” Biggerstaff said.
She just hopes First Fridays can bounce back and remain a place for artists and food trucks to make a living.
KCTV5 News has reached out to the Crossroads Community Association to find out if they expect to get liability coverage soon and haven’t heard back.
