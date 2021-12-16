TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the KDHE announced that state laboratories have found the omicron variant in one Kansas resident.
This is the first confirmed case of the new variant in the state.
The only information provided about the resident, due to privacy concerns, is that 1) they reside in Franklin County, 2) they are vaccinated, and 3) they have not yet received a booster dose.
"The Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories are screening all current positive PCR COVID-19 samples received at the lab to look for a specific genetic characteristic that would indicate the Omicron variant," a release from the Kansas Department of Health and Evironment said. "Any samples that screen positive will be sequenced for confirmation of the Omicron variant. Additionally, the lab sequences a random sample of PCR positive COVID-19 samples regardless of whether they pass this screening process. This multi-pronged approach led to the detection of the variant."
“Since the Omicron variant was classified as a Variant of Concern, KDHE’s Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories has been working to identify the variant in the state. Through genomic sequencing, they were able to confirm the first case of the Omicron variant in Kansas,” said Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary. “The detection of the variant does not come as a surprise. This virus is highly infectious and transmittable. We must do our part to protect ourselves and those around us by using the tools available to us.”
Kansas health officials urge Kansans to get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask, get tested, and social distance in order to protest against COVID-19 and the omicron variant.
