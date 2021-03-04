First Baptist Church of Mission catches fire

MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are dealing with a sizeable fire at a church in Mission, Kansas.
The fire is at First Baptist Church of Mission at 5641 Outlook St.
The fire is producing a notable amount of smoke and appears to be on the northern section of the building.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.
We’ve seen several fire departments fighting this fire at First Baptist Church in Mission, KS. There is a ton of smoke in the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/HHDhkxbG9C— Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) March 5, 2021
