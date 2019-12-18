KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - VisionQuest National LTD is considering the vacant building at 79th Street and Holmes Road as a place to house immigrant children. It used to be a home for the elderly. The company does not have a contract with the government for a Kansas City facility yet, but they could soon.
The three-story building has sat vacant since 2014. But now, the owners of the property are looking to put it to use once more. In a request for rezoning, VisionQuest is listed as an interested party.
They are a for-profit company that contracts with the Office of Refugee Resettlement to house refugees and immigrants.
“This is the first I’ve heard about this building being used for something else, it’s been vacant for a long time,” a neighbor to the building Lindsay Sills said.
Sills is one of several neighbors of the building who hasn’t heard of VisionQuest and their interest in the building. She says on the surface, it sounds like a good idea.
“I feel like the Waldo community is a very accepting area and we have a very diverse community and we welcome any people that need a place to stay,” Sills said.
The company though, has received a lot of negative reviews across the country with scathing headlines. Recently denied a request for the company to open a shelter there and Philadelphia tried to block them as well.
“I would want to know why they’re not getting support from other cities because maybe we need to turn them down, too. If it’s a for profit that’s not interested in the best care for the people who are going to be in there,” Sills said.
KCTV5 News found a long list of grants from the federal government to VisionQuest for housing immigrant children who cross the border unaccompanied totaling over $48 million.
No one from VisionQuest came to the committee hearing where the rezoning was approved to go to the full council for a final vote.
The attorney for the owners of the property did not want to go on camera but says VisionQuest is just one interested party for the property.
VisionQuest did not respond to our request for comment. Neither did the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
