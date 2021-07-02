KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, celebratory events are planned throughout the metro.
Here's our guide to fireworks and festivals in Kansas City:
- The KC Air Show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as well as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on both July 3 and 4 at New Century AirCenter. The event begins at 9:30 both mornings.
- The National WWI Museum and Memorial will host the Stars and Stripes Picnic July 3. Grounds open at 3 p.m. with the event starting at 6:30.
- Berkley Riverfront Park has one of the city's biggest and brightest fireworks display at the KC RiverFest. Fireworks will start after sundown on July 4, but music and food trucks will be around all day.
- Olathe and Overland Park will both host fireworks displays on Sunday. Overland Park will have the Star Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods Founders' Park. Olathe's display will happen at the College Boulevard Activity Center around 9:45.
- A free concert and fireworks show at 18th & Vine will be held on July 3. The event will also have the annual induction ceremony at the American Jazz Walk of Fame.
- Friday night, the Kansas City Royals will have fireworks after their opening game with the Minnesota Twins. They'll host a three-game series against the team.
For more information about these events or others around Kansas City, visit www.visitkc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.