SHAWNEE, KS (AP) — Three men have been injured — one critically — in a house fire in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, officials there said.
The blaze in Shawnee was reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
According to a fire department spokesman, the man who was critically injured had lit a cigarette in his room, where the fire started. The man’s son and grandson suffered smoke inhalation while trying to put the fire out, fire officials said.
All three men were taken to the University of Kansas Hospital, where the son and grandson were later listed in stable condition. The older man remained in critical condition late Sunday, officials said.
