KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters rescued a 13-year-old boy from a locked public swimming pool.
Emergency crews were called about 7 p.m. Saturday to Parkwood Pool at 950 Quindaro Blvd.
Life-saving measures were attempted, and the boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital and remains in critical condition.
The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said the pool area was locked and fenced off from the public. The teen was there with other juveniles during the near drowning. They all climbed over the fence and the victim jumped into the deep end. The teen resurfaced once and went back under unable to return to the surface.
The victim's brother arrived and tried to rescue him while the other juveniles alerted the nearby fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.