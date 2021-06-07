GENERIC: Life ring, drowning, drowns, drowned, lifesaver, water rescue

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters rescued a 13-year-old boy from a locked public swimming pool.

Emergency crews were called about 7 p.m. Saturday to Parkwood Pool at 950 Quindaro Blvd. 

Life-saving measures were attempted, and the boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said the pool area was locked and fenced off from the public. The teen was there with other juveniles during the near drowning. They all climbed over the fence and the victim jumped into the deep end. The teen resurfaced once and went back under unable to return to the surface.

The victim's brother arrived and tried to rescue him while the other juveniles alerted the nearby fire department. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.