KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a burring home near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.
Firefighters were called about 12:10 a.m. Friday to East 44th Street and Elmwood Avenue. When crews arrived on scene, smoke and fire were showing form the home.
Officials say firefighters who entered the home to battle the flames found the woman's body. Her identity was not immediately released.
A cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Kansas City police are assisting in the investigation.
