PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters are dealing with a very large grass fire near Hillsboro Road and Moore Road in Waldron Township, Missouri.
They first received a call about the fire around 2:22 p.m. this afternoon.
This is in Platte County. The area is west of I-435 and east of Highway 45.
Not only is the Kansas City Fire Department on the scene, but Central Platte County Fire is helping.
The KCFD is asking for the police department to look at areas north of the scene to see if there are structures that might be in danger.
The east side of the fire is going into a creek.
Winds in the area are about 16 mph today.
