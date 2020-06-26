coronavirus 3Drender new generic

File photo.

 (Dowell)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Officials in Independence are reporting that a member of the Independence Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from city leaders, other employees in the department who are impacted by the positive test have been notified. Additional sanitization of shared spaces in the affected fire station has also been done.

City manager Zach Walker noted that the firefighter is self-isolating at their home, adding that the city leaders’ “thoughts are with this employee, their family and our employees.”

“We have taken every step to thoroughly clean any shared spaces this employee may have been in. All employees who may have come into contact with this individual have been notified and will now be in quarantine,” Walker said in the release. “We ask all of our citizens to wear a cloth face covering when in groups, regularly wash your hands, practice social distancing and stay home if you are ill to protect yourself and your family as we work to slow the spread of this disease.”

As of Friday morning, there have 1,100 positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County outside of Kansas City, with 36 deaths.

