LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An Easton Township firefighter was killed Sunday night in a traffic crash while responding to a structure fire in Leavenworth County.
Easton Township Fire Department---along with firefighters from Kickapoo Township, Fort Leavenworth and Leavenworth City---responded to a call of a structure fire in Easton. While responding, an Easton Township firefighter got involved in a traffic crash and died, according to the Easton Township Fire Department.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the firefighter and to the other members of the department, as we are one family," read a statement from the fire department.
Details on funeral arrangements will be released later.
No other information was available on the crash as of Monday morning.
