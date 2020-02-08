OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) -- An Ottawa family whose house caught fire last month and who was forced into temporary shelter is now fighting to stop unwanted guests from looting their property.
On Saturday, KCTV5’s Greg Payne looked into how a social media post has unfortunately caused more problems for the family.
The home Marty Graham has been living in for the last eight years in Ottawa caught on fire in late January,
“I’m still in a little bit of shock from it all,” he said. “In the morning, my granddaughter woke us up said there was a fire in the attic.”
Marty, who has a disability, lived in the house along with his daughter, son in law, and four grandchildren. Luckily, they were all able to escape.
“We sat over here in the driveway and watched it burn,” he recalled.
Since then, the family has been separated and are living in temporary shelters. However, Marty checks on his home every day.
“We had somebody burglarize the house a couple of days after the fire and kind of took what they wanted,” he said.
What made things worse was that Marty’s brother accidentally made a post on Facebook on Friday stating items at the property were free for the taking.
“When I said that we were ‘done, out of here,’ he misunderstood what the ‘done’ was really about,” Marty explained. “We were done ‘nothing left.’ We are ‘done with the property.’”
Unfortunately, that miscommunication made Marty’s home an even bigger target.
Marty’s brother immediately took down the post and the Ottawa Police Department posted a warning advising people to not take any items, but a lot of damage has already been done. TVs, radios, Blu-ray players, and more have all been stolen.
“We’re just hoping that the good people that are out there can step up and help,” he said. “I want to get my family back together.”
That’s right; with all that’s been taken and still not returned, the only true thing Marty wants back is his family.
“That’s the most important thing to me,” he said. “I need my grandchildren. I don’t sleep very well, never have. Now, it’s even worse.”
While Marty searches for an affordable three-bedroom apartment before the temporary shelter ends April 23, he’s hopeful people could lend him a hand with donations of food, clothing, diapers, or money.
