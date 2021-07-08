OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe home sustained significant smoke and fire damage early Thursday morning, but no one was reported injured.
Olathe fire crews responded at 4:59 a.m. to a single-story house on West 139th Street east of Mur-Len Road. Responders saw the house engulfed in flames and quickly worked to douse the fire.
Once the house fire was declared under control, crews at the scene determined no one lived there, and no one had been hurt. The areas near the top of the home sustained the most damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.