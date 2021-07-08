An Olathe house sustained major damage from a fire early Thursday morning.

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe home sustained significant smoke and fire damage early Thursday morning, but no one was reported injured.

Olathe fire crews responded at 4:59 a.m. to a single-story house on West 139th Street east of Mur-Len Road. Responders saw the house engulfed in flames and quickly worked to douse the fire.

Once the house fire was declared under control, crews at the scene determined no one lived there, and no one had been hurt. The areas near the top of the home sustained the most damage.

