KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)- A woman has been charged after setting a house on fire.
A woman said the reason behind the damage at a home near Bonita and Oakley was because of a spider.
Firefighters put out the flames a week ago and immediately suspected arson.
Surveillance video taken by a neighbor led to the arrest of Alexcia Berry. Officers said she admitted to starting the fire.
Berry is facing second degree arson charges.
