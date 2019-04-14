KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire that has caught fire three times in the past week.
Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Sunday night at Bonita Avenue and Oakley Avenue.
The house was vacant, and officials said this is the third time in the past week that house has caught fire.
The Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating the house.
