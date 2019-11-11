RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Fire crews were battling a Raytown apartment fire Monday afternoon.
Crews were called to 61st Street just east of Blue Ridge Boulevard around 3:30.
When crews arrived, heavy flames were visible on the first floor of an apartment.
Authorities said that the resident was not home at the time and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
