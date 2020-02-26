OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters say an excessive amount of contents made it difficult for crews to fight a house fire Wednesday morning.
Crews were called shortly after 3 a.m. to a house fire in the 6900 block of Horton.
First units on the scene reported heavy fire showing from a single-story home with everyone reported out safely.
Firefighters went to work attacking fire in the front rooms of the home while additional crews searched to be sure there were no other occupants.
It took firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.
The occupant reported awakening to the sound of fire and evacuating. It’s unknown if the home had working smoke alarms.
No injuries are reported.
The home suffered significant fire and smoke damage.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
