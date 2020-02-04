Fire breaks out at Kansas City Zoo

Zoo spokeswoman Sarah Gay told KCTV5 News that the fire happened sometime overnight into Tuesday morning in the Africa portion of the zoo.

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- All animals are safe after a fire broke out at the Kansas City Zoo.

The fire happened about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the behind-the-scenes bedrooms of some of the zoo's small African animals including the bat-eared foxes and meerkats.

A security team notified the Kansas City Missouri Fire Department, and thanks to the quick response, the animals are all accounted for.

The zoo says they will continue to be monitored by their veterinary team.

"We believe that the fire started in an external heating source outside the building. The structure is made of concrete block so little damage was done to the building itself but it will need a new roof. The animals housed in this building have been re-located and will not be on exhibit until repairs can be made," zoo spokeswoman Sarah Gay said. 

The zoo will be open regular hours Tuesday.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.