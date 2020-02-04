Fire breaks out at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- All animals are safe after a fire broke out at the Kansas City Zoo.
The fire happened about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday in the behind-the-scenes bedrooms of some of the zoo's small African animals including the bat-eared foxes and meerkats.
A security team notified the Kansas City Missouri Fire Department, and thanks to the quick response, the animals are all accounted for.
The zoo says they will continue to be monitored by their veterinary team.
"We believe that the fire started in an external heating source outside the building. The structure is made of concrete block so little damage was done to the building itself but it will need a new roof. The animals housed in this building have been re-located and will not be on exhibit until repairs can be made," zoo spokeswoman Sarah Gay said.
The zoo will be open regular hours Tuesday.
