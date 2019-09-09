BELTON, MO (KCTV/AP) -- In addition to four people between the ages of 18 and 20 charged in connection with a murder in Belton, a fifth young person has now been charged.

4 charged in connection with Belton murder Four different young people have been charged in connection with the death of a 25-year-old in Belton on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Belton police said that 18-year-old Andre Alonzo McKinney III had been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and forgery.

His bond has been set at $150,000 cash only.

The charges were filed in connection with the murder of Timothy Hunter in the 1000 block of North Scott Avenue. Police say Hunter was found wounded at an apartment building around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. He died at the scene.

The same charges previously were filed against 19-year-old Crishon Willis, 18-year-old Makayla Davis, 20-year-old Shane Pierce and 18-year-old Alea Campbell. Willis' bond was set at $250,000. The other four suspects all have $150,000 bond amounts.

Information on the other four others charged in connection with that crime can be found here.