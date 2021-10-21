KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) -- FIFA officials met with local leaders to discuss hosting a World Cup match in 2026.
After a morning of presentations, they spoke to reporters alongside leaders from Kansas and Missouri, as well as the owners of the Chiefs, Royals, Sporting KC and Kansas City NWSL.
Victor Montagliani, Vice-President of FIFA and President of Concacaf, recalled a conversation he had with Missouri Governor Mike Parson about what could ensure that a match is played in Kansas City.
"You just have to be who you are," Montagliani said.
Officials mentioned several advantages to Kansas City. Arrowhead Stadium, the proposed venue, is the fourth-largest stadium among the 17 finalist cities.
In the afternoon, the bid committee led a tour of the stadium. Colin Smith, a FIFA event coordinator, said the league wanted to confirm the stadium's capacity, broadcast capabilities, and amenities for players and fans.
"We know what we need in terms of a World Cup overlay," Smith said. "When we're at the stadium, that's what we're looking at."
While Kansas City is a smaller sports market, Montagliani noted that the biggest cities won't necessarily be the best locations for matches.
"It's not the size of your city," he said, "it's the size of your heart."
FIFA plans to make a decision about World Cup match locations in early 2022.
