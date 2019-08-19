ORRICK, MO (KCTV) -- It’s sweet to eat and feeds a lot of beef, but it’s also partly to blame for weather that’s hot.
“Corn sweat. I’ve never heard of it,” Roy Callaway, an Orrick resident, said.
Though he knows the two words go together, as does his brother.
“I just spent the last 37 days in Nebraska inspecting corn for Pioneer seed,” Terry Callaway who is an inspector of grain, said.
“Being in a corn field is one of the hottest places you can be,” Roy said.
“I can drink 20 plus bottles of water in the morning,” Terry said. “The inspectors, we have to have a buddy system so someone knows where you are all the time.”
When we get hot, we sweat. That means moisture comes out through our pores. Plants do something similar. They drink the moisture in through their roots. Then when they get hot, it comes out through tiny little pores on their leaves. This happens with all plants, but corn stands out.
“Corn drinks water like no other plant. It’s like a giant soda straw sucking moisture out of the ground. Part of that moisture then leaves the plant and goes into the atmosphere,” Gary Amble, KCTV5 Meteorologist, said.
Amble knows atmospheric science, but he also grew up in Iowa, surrounded by corn.
“It’s a process called evapotranspiration,” Amble said.
Evapotranspiration raises the dew point. A temperature Monday afternoon of 92 combined with a dew point of 76 for a heat index of 104.
But you can’t blame it all on this. It turns out transpiration is just one small piece of what’s contributing to your perspiration and exasperation.
“We’ve got a pretty stout south easterly wind so we’re shoving all kinds of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico up here. That’s where the majority of our humidity is coming from,” Amble said. “But it doesn’t help that we are surrounded by mature corn fields right now and that’s adding a little bit more to what already is a very soggy environment.”
