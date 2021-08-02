BASEHOR, KS (KCTV) -- According to the city of Basehor, fences were damaged at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex over the weekend.
The city posted about the damage on Facebook.
The post said, "We take a lot of pride the City of Basehor and we know you do, too."
The city is asking anyone who knows anything about the damage to call the Basehor Police Department's non-emergency line at 913-724-1313.
In the meantime, their investigation is ongoing.
