KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One female was shot Sunday night.
Police were called to the 5500 block of Woodland Avenue for a shooting call just before 10:30.
When they arrived on the scene, they located an adult female that had been shot.
Authorities told KCTV5 News the woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.