KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- FedEx Ground is looking to grow its staff in the Kansas City metro by more than 3,500 people this holiday season.
The company announced on Tuesday that it was adding part-and-full-time positions with benefits available, including holiday pay, medical, dental and vision coverage.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and there are no minimum education requirements.
To learn more about available positions or how to apply, you can visit fedexgroundjobs.com.
