OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A FedEx semi truck went off the side of a highway ramp early Wednesday morning, sending the vehicle into a fiery crash on the road below and killing the driver.

Police and emergency crews responded at 3:59 a.m. to where Kansas Highway 7 and Kansas Highway 10 meet in Olathe. Debris from the crash site and a missing part of the bridge indicate that the truck was on the ramp going from K-10 to K-7, when it went off of the side and onto the roadway below.

A large fire with lots of smoke sprang up from crash, and first responders discovered the driver dead once they got there. There were no other vehicles or people involved in the incident, according to emergency medical crews.

The crash closed eastbound and westbound lanes of K-10 while firefighters put out the fire and worked to start cleaning up the debris.

