OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A FedEx semi truck went off the side of a highway ramp early Wednesday morning, sending the vehicle into a fiery crash on the road below and killing the driver.
Christian Harris, 24, was identified as the man killed in the crash according to the Kansas Highway Patrol
FedEx issued the following statement:
First and foremost, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the team member involved in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.
Police and emergency crews responded at 3:59 a.m. to where Kansas Highway 7 and Kansas Highway 10 meet in Olathe. Debris from the crash site and a missing part of the bridge indicate that the truck was on the ramp going from K-10 to K-7, when it went off of the side and onto the roadway below.
A large fire with lots of smoke sprang up from crash, and first responders discovered the driver dead once they got there. There were no other vehicles or people involved in the incident, according to emergency medical crews.
A fatality accident has a portion of K-10 blocked off this morning. It appears the semi went off the bridge at K-7 landing on K-10. We’re working on learning more information. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/DTLt8M6TBq— Abigael Jaymes (@AbigaelKCTV5) December 9, 2020
The crash closed eastbound and westbound lanes of K-10 while firefighters put out the fire and worked to start cleaning up the debris.
